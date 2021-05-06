Olynyk collected 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in a 135-115 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Olynyk starred for a Houston team that had just seven active players going into Wednesday's contest and lost Kevin Porter (ankle) in the third quarter. The center has been putting up great all-around numbers and has averaged 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals across his last six games.