Olynyk is considered questionable for Friday's against Milwaukee due to a sore right ankle.

Nearly the entire Rockets roster is included on the injury report, with DaQuan Jeffries, Armoni Brooks, Kenyon Martin and Anthony Lamb being the only four exclusions. Olynyk played a full workload in Wednesday's loss to the Sixers, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal in 39 minutes. It's unclear if the ankle issue is truly a concern, but his status is worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.