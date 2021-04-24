Olynyk had 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Olynyk was one of three players that recorded at least 20 points while also leading the team in steals and being second in rebounds. The versatile forward has been a stat-stuffing machine of late and has averaged 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game this month.