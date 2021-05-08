Olynyk accumulated 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 141-133 loss to the Bucks.

The 30-year-old has been a top-10 fantasy producer over his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. The eighth-year forward has been a revelation since being traded to the Rockets back in March, and he'll look to keep it going Saturday on the road against the Jazz.