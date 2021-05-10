Olynyk (ankle) is listed as questionable Monday against Portland.

The right ankle kept Olynyk out of Saturday's game at Utah, but there's some hope that he'll be back in the starting five Monday as the Rockets close out a lost season. Olynyk has been one of the few bright spots for Houston down the stretch, as he's put together averages of 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 threes over his last 18 games.