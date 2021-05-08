Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk played through the ankle injury Friday against the Bucks, but it's still possible he sits out Saturday. He's been one of the better fantasy assets in the NBA lately. Since joining the start five full-time on April 5, Olynyk has averaged 18.9 points on 12.1 shots, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes.