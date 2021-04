Olynyk will start Monday's game against the Suns, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Olynyk had come off the bench in the last three games, but he's moving into the starting lineup with Danuel House (ankle) sidelined. Olynyk deserves the starting spot as he's been on fire over the last five games, averaging 18.2 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.0 block per game in that stretch.