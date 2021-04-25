Olynyk supplied 21 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 assists and eight rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Olynyk came very close to a rare triple-double in the loss. Finding a suitable player at the four has been a struggle for the Rockets over the past couple of years, but Olynyk seems to have found the sweet spot at power forward in Houston, and there's still plenty of gas in the tank for the 30-year old journeyman. In his short stint with the Rockets, he's setting career-bests in points, rebounds and assists.