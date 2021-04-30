Olynyk totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 143-136 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.

Olynyk scored 20-plus for the fourth consecutive contest and also recorded his third double-double over that span. The center has been providing fantasy managers with terrific all-around production, averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals across his last four games.