Olynyk (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Olynyk will get a few days to rest his injured right ankle after he played through the injury in Friday's loss to the Bucks. In his absence, Jae'Sean Tate could see increased run as one of only eight available Rockets players. Olynyk's next chance to return will be Monday against Portland.