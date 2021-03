Olynyk had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Making a surprise start in place of Christian Wood (ankle), Olynyk made a strong first impression, putting up a solid all-around line and finishing as a plus-21 in 25 minutes of action. Olynyk was a regular starter as a member of the Heat, but he'll likely work primarily off the bench for the Rockets when Wood is healthy.