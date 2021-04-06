Olynyk scored 21 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) with four rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Olynyk got the start with Danuel House (ankle) out of the lineup and continued his strong play on offense, scoring in double figures for the sixth consecutive game. The center has been fantastic regardless of his role the last six games, as he has moved in and out of the starting lineup. Over that stretch, Olynyk is averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game on 61.9 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from three.