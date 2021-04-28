Olynyk tallied 28 points (12-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 30-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in six out of his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Olynyk's usage has skyrocketed since joining the Rockets back on March 27, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Thursday at home against Bucks.
More News
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Third straight 20-point performance•
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Gets little help in loss•
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Goes for 25 points, 10 boards•
-
Rockets' Kelly Olynyk: Second straight double-double•