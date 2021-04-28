Olynyk tallied 28 points (12-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in six out of his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Olynyk's usage has skyrocketed since joining the Rockets back on March 27, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Thursday at home against Bucks.