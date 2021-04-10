Olynyk scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Making his third straight start after a brief stint coming off the bench, the veteran big delivered his second straight double-double. Olynyk is averaging 14.7 points, 11.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals during that three-game stretch, and he continues to enjoy a bigger role in Houston than he had in Miami.