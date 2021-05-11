Olynyk posted 21 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk was most effective in the first half, but he gave way to reserve players in the fourth quarter, which capped his overall numbers. His addition to the starting five was an immense help, as the Rockets were able to use a 10-man rotation for the first time in a while. As the season draws to a close, Olynyk will continue to see a lot of minutes, especially if they keep Christian Wood out of action for the remainder of the season.