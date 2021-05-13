Olynyk totaled 24 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in a loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

The veteran tied for the team lead in points and also racked up eight assists despite being limited to 25 minutes. He had the ball with a chance to give Houston the lead in the waning moments of the game but turned the ball over to essentially seal the Rockets' fate. Olynyk has provided excellent all-around value of late, averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 boards and 6.1 assists over his past 10 contests.