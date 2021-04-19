Olynyk dropped 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Magic.

It has been night and day for Olynyk this season. With the Heat, he only shot 43.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from distance while only recording three 20-point games. Since joining the Rockets, Olynyk is shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three with six 20-point performances.