Rockets' Kennedy Chandler: Fills up stat sheet in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler racked up 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-83 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Chandler matched a team-high 14 points with Kevon Harris despite having a poor shooting performance. The Tennessee product has now had at least two steals in each of the last two games.
