Rockets' Kennedy Chandler: Paces Houston in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler contributed 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.
Chandler led the Rockets in scoring, posting 15 of his 20 points in the second half. The 22-year-old point guard also tied the team-high mark in assists. The Tennessee product spent the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Raptors 905, averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 24.1 minutes per game in 50 outings.
