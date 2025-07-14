Chandler provided 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, three steals and one rebound across 36 minutes in Monday's 111-108 overtime loss to the Hawks in Summer League.

Chandler finished as Houston's second-leading scorer and tied the team-high mark in assists. The 22-year-old has scored 22 points in two of his three Summer League appearances thus far. Chandler spent the 2024-25 campaign with Raptors 905 in the G League, averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 24.1 minutes per game in 50 outings.