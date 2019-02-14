Faried finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Faried dialed up another double-double, albeit in defeat. The 29-year-old veteran has accumulated 10 double-doubles through 24 appearances this season and proved to be a perfect fit in place of Clint Capela (thumb). However, with the All-Star break on the horizon and Capela slated to make his return to the lineup for the team's next game (Feb. 21 versus the Lakers), Faried's days as the starting center are all but over.