Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Another double-double in loss
Faried finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Faried dialed up another double-double, albeit in defeat. The 29-year-old veteran has accumulated 10 double-doubles through 24 appearances this season and proved to be a perfect fit in place of Clint Capela (thumb). However, with the All-Star break on the horizon and Capela slated to make his return to the lineup for the team's next game (Feb. 21 versus the Lakers), Faried's days as the starting center are all but over.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Keeps rolling in defeat•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double streak continues•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Another double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in double-digit win•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Continues successful starting stint•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Grabs another double-double•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...