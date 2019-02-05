Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Another double-double in win
Faried finished with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.
Faried has recorded a double-double in five of the last six games, with the exception being a 23-point, six-rebound effort against the Nuggets on Feb. 1. Moreover, he matched his season high rebounding total in this one. Faried has proven to be a phenomenal fit and continues to benefit from the playmaking prowess of James Harden (and Chris Paul) in pick-and-rolls. With Clint Capela (thumb) hoping to return by Feb. 21, Faried's time as the starter will likely come to an end after the All-Star break. Nevertheless, until Capela is back Faried remains a fantastic option across all formats.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in double-digit win•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Continues successful starting stint•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Grabs another double-double•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Second straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Notches double-double in victory•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...