Faried finished with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.

Faried has recorded a double-double in five of the last six games, with the exception being a 23-point, six-rebound effort against the Nuggets on Feb. 1. Moreover, he matched his season high rebounding total in this one. Faried has proven to be a phenomenal fit and continues to benefit from the playmaking prowess of James Harden (and Chris Paul) in pick-and-rolls. With Clint Capela (thumb) hoping to return by Feb. 21, Faried's time as the starter will likely come to an end after the All-Star break. Nevertheless, until Capela is back Faried remains a fantastic option across all formats.