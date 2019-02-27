Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Back to bench Wednesday
Faried will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Hunter Atkins of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Faried has started each of the last two games for the Rockets alongside Clint Capela, but head coach Mike D'Antoni will resort back to his small-ball starting five with Eric Gordon on the wing and P.J. Tucker at the four spot. The last time Houston trotted out this lineup in Thursday's win over the Lakers, Faried ended up playing just 18 minutes, so he could see a drop in usage Wednesday as a result of the switch.
