Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in double-digit win
Faried provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in the Rockets' 125-98 win over the Jazz on Saturday before fouling out of the contest.
Faried's ultra-efficient performance was simply the latest example of his vastly productive play since joining the Rockets. The veteran has been just what the team needed down low in the wake of Clint Capela's multi-week thumb injury, as Faried has been able to serve as a strong complementary offensive presence while also turning in his signature efforts on the boards. The double-double was Faried's fourth in the last five games, and the fact he was able to do it in such an abbreviated span of time speaks to how quickly he's adapted to his new digs.
