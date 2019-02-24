Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in spot start
Faried posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in the Rockets' 118-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
Faried entered the first unit with James Harden (neck/illness) out, and he generated the type of production he made the norm during his recent starting tenure in place of Clint Capela. Faried started next to Capela in the frontcourt Saturday and posted his sixth double-double in the last eight games in the process. The 29-year-old had also generated a solid 13-point, six-rebound effort over just 18 minutes while coming off the bench against the Lakers on Thursday, so even in a second-unit role, Faried appears set to still offer strong value to those who nabbed him off the wire earlier in the season.
