Faried (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Faried was forced to leave Wednesday's game in Charlotte early due to a sore left hip flexor, and it appears as though the injury will cost him at least one game. Faried has emerged as a key part of the Rockets' rotation, and they will likely have to rely on Nene Hilario and newly-signed Terrence Jones to play some extra frontcourt minutes off the bench in his absence.