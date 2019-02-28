Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Doubtful vs. Miami
Faried (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Faried was forced to leave Wednesday's game in Charlotte early due to a sore left hip flexor, and it appears as though the injury will cost him at least one game. Faried has emerged as a key part of the Rockets' rotation, and they will likely have to rely on Nene Hilario and newly-signed Terrence Jones to play some extra frontcourt minutes off the bench in his absence.
