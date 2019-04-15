Faried managed 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and six rebounds in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 victory over Utah.

Faried saw a decent amount of playing time in Game 1 of the Rockets series against the Jazz, taking advantage of the blowout. He missed only one field-goal on his way to 11 points, adding six boards in 16 minutes. He will likely see less action if and when the games become closer but he has certainly been a solid pickup for the Rockets and has to be loving life after being out of the rotation in Brooklyn earlier in the season.