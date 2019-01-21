Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to be available Monday
Faried is expected to be available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets simply need to free up a roster spot before officially signing Faried, who had his contract bought out by the Nets earlier in the month. It sounds like the necessary bookkeeping will be completed prior to Monday's game, clearing the way for the big man to make his Houston debut. Faried posted averages of 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds across 9.8 minutes with the Nets, though he should see a noticeable uptick in minutes with his new team, at least while Clint Cappella (thumb) remains sidelined.
