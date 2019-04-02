Faried (knee) is not expected to play Tuesday against the Kings, Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610 in Houston reports.

The Rockets have been rather vague regarding Faried's status, but coach Mike D'Antoni commented Monday that he expects to have Nene available Tuesday night, while Faried will be back for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Neither player is listed on the team's official injury report, however.

