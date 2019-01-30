Faried scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

That's now three straight double-doubles for Faried as he fills in at center for Clint Capela (thumb). Capela won't be back in action until at least mid-February, so Faried should have at least a couple more weeks of fantasy relevance before the 29-year-old gets bumped back to a depth role again.