Faried compiled 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Faried's numbers continue to give fantasy owners plenty to smile about, as the veteran big man has proven to be just what the doctor ordered in the extended absence of Clint Capela (thumb). Faried now has four straight double-doubles, and seven in his last eight contests overall. With his minutes seemingly locked into the low 30s at minimum if he stays out of foul trouble, the eighth-year pro seems like a virtual certainty for a double-double each time he takes the floor, especially considering he's put up between nine and 17 shot attempts in nine of his 10 games with Houston thus far.