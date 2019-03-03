Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Late scratch Sunday
Faried (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After an initial report that Faried was going to try to play, Faried ended up being very sore after pregame warm-ups. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Toronto, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
