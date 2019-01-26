Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Notches double-double in victory
Faried compiled 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes Friday in the Rockets' 121-119 win over the Raptors.
In just three games with Houston, Faried has already established himself as an effective complementary option to superstar James Harden. Faried has hit double digits in the scoring column in all three contests while pounding the glass with gusto. Though his touches on offense could take a slight hit when Chris Paul (hamstring) likely returns to action Sunday against the Magic, Faried should remain a useful medium-term asset for fantasy managers looking for help in the rebounds and field-goal percentage categories while top center Clint Capela (thumb) remains at least a couple weeks away from playing.
