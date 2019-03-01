Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Officially ruled out
Faried (hip) won't take the court Thursday against Miami, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Faried was listed as doubtful, so his unavailability isn't a shock. With the former first-round pick on the shelf, look for Houston to turn to Nene Hilario and Terrence Jones to pick up the slack.
