Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Out next two games
Faried (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers and Sunday's game in Dallas, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
With Faried facing another two absences heading into the weekend, he will now have missed five straight games due to left hip soreness. Clint Capela will continue shouldering majority of the minutes at center while Nene Hilario fills in off the bench.
