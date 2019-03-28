Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Out until middle of next week
According to coach Mike D'Antoni, Faried (knee) will be out until the middle of next week, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Left knee soreness continues to bother Faried. The expectation is that he'll be sidelined until at least Tuesday's contest against the Kings, but the absence could extend longer.
