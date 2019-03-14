Faried totaled three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Warriors.

Faried was essentially a non-factor, this after posting 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine boards, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's win over the Hornets. Despite recently missing five games with a hip injury, the 29-year-old big man has actually maintained decent value since the return of Clint Capela, though Faried is likely best reserved for use in deep leagues.