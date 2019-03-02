Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Probable Sunday
The Rockets have listed Faried (hip) as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Faried was sidelined for the Rockets' game versus the Heat on Thursday, but it does not look like the issue will be serious enough to keep him out again. Still, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time. The veteran big-man has averaged 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks across 27.9 minutes per game since joining the Rockets mid-season.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Officially ruled out•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Doubtful vs. Miami•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Starting next to Clint Capela•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...