The Rockets have listed Faried (hip) as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Faried was sidelined for the Rockets' game versus the Heat on Thursday, but it does not look like the issue will be serious enough to keep him out again. Still, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time. The veteran big-man has averaged 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks across 27.9 minutes per game since joining the Rockets mid-season.