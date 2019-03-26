Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Ruled out vs. Bucks
Faried will not play Tuesday against the Bucks due to a sore left knee, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Faried has dealt with the issue on and off since joining the Rockets, but the team is likely just being cautious as the postseason approaches. Nene is expected to be active Tuesday, so he'll likely pick up some minutes at center behind Clint Capela.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...