Faried finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.

Faried earned nearly three times as many minutes as Nene Hilario, who drew the start at center in this one. Hilario picked up three fouls across eight minutes and was unable to stay on the floor for long. Meanwhile, Faried struggled with foul trouble too, committing four personals. With that being said, Faried is more mobile than Hilario, which likely gives him a slight edge during matchups against teams with dominant big men. Nevertheless, coach Mike D'Antoni is also comfortable going small and running P.J. Tucker at center for extended stretches, so Faried is likely best reserved for deep leagues unless or until he proves otherwise.