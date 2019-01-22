Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 13 points in team debut
Faried finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.
Faried earned nearly three times as many minutes as Nene Hilario, who drew the start at center in this one. Hilario picked up three fouls across eight minutes and was unable to stay on the floor for long. Meanwhile, Faried struggled with foul trouble too, committing four personals. With that being said, Faried is more mobile than Hilario, which likely gives him a slight edge during matchups against teams with dominant big men. Nevertheless, coach Mike D'Antoni is also comfortable going small and running P.J. Tucker at center for extended stretches, so Faried is likely best reserved for deep leagues unless or until he proves otherwise.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to be available Monday•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Will sign with Houston after buyout•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double off bench•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Big double-double off bench•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Grabs four boards in three minutes•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Unavailable Friday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.