Faried scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Magic.

With Clint Capela (thumb) out for another month or so, Faried is getting a chance to start for the Rockets, and he's taken advantage of the opportunity to notch back-to-back double-doubles. The veteran big is averaging 14.3 points, 9.5 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals through four games with his new club, numbers comparable and even slightly above his peak seasons in Denver, so he could be able to maintain this level of production until Capela is back on the court.