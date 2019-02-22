Faried will serve as the backup power forward with Clint Capela (thumb) cleared to return, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Faried stepped in as the starting center for Houston in Capela's absence, and he posted averages of 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks during 11 games. Unfortunately for Faried, he'll move to the bench where he's slated to back up P.J. Tucker. Faried's fantasy value is expected to take quite a hit given this most recent development.