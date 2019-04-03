Faried ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 victory over the Kings.

Faried returned after missing three straight games with a knee injury, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. It was initially thought Faried would miss Tuesday's game to ensure his availability for Wednesday. Surprisingly, Faried was in action and rewarded those owners who may have streamed him in. Given the reports, there is a decent chance he misses Wednesday's game against the Clippers with Nene likely to replace him in the lineup.