Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Sneaky double-double in return
Faried ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 victory over the Kings.
Faried returned after missing three straight games with a knee injury, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. It was initially thought Faried would miss Tuesday's game to ensure his availability for Wednesday. Surprisingly, Faried was in action and rewarded those owners who may have streamed him in. Given the reports, there is a decent chance he misses Wednesday's game against the Clippers with Nene likely to replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...