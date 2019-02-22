Faried totaled 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers.

Faried moved to the bench with Clint Capela back in the starting lineup, ending the night with 13 points and six rebounds. He spent time at both the four and five and might be able to maintain some backend standard league value. If there is a hot free-agent available then dropping Faried is certainly not the worst idea but owners who are unsure could hold onto him to see how things play out moving forward.