Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Solid effort in backup role
Faried totaled 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers.
Faried moved to the bench with Clint Capela back in the starting lineup, ending the night with 13 points and six rebounds. He spent time at both the four and five and might be able to maintain some backend standard league value. If there is a hot free-agent available then dropping Faried is certainly not the worst idea but owners who are unsure could hold onto him to see how things play out moving forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Shifts to bench role•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Another double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Keeps rolling in defeat•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double streak continues•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Another double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in double-digit win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...