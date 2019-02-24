Faried, with James Harden (neck/illness) out, will draw the start next to P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In a surprising decision, coach Mike D'Antoni will opt to put Faried next to Capela -- neither of whom shoot the three. It's not clear if this will be the plan going forward if Harden misses multiple games.