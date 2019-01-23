Faried will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In what will be his second game played with the Rockets this season, Faried will be getting the starting nod over the absent Nene Hilario (rest) on Wednesday and will likely get the bulk of minutes at the center position. In his debut with the team Monday, Faried dropped 13 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes of action.