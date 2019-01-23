Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Starting Wednesday
Faried will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In what will be his second game played with the Rockets this season, Faried will be getting the starting nod over the absent Nene Hilario (rest) on Wednesday and will likely get the bulk of minutes at the center position. In his debut with the team Monday, Faried dropped 13 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes of action.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 13 points in team debut•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to be available Monday•
-
Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Will sign with Houston after buyout•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double off bench•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Big double-double off bench•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Grabs four boards in three minutes•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...