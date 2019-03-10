Faried (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Faried will miss five consecutive contests due to a left hip injury when all is said and done, but he'll provide the Rockets with a boost on the boards and in the scoring department upon his return. He's averaging 14.0 points and 9.6 boards over his previous 10 matchups.

