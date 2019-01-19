Faried will have his contract bought out Saturday by the Nets and plans to sign with Houston upon clearing waivers Monday Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Clint Capela (thumb) likely out for another month or so, the Rockets will pick up Faried to add some experience to their frontcourt mix. The 2011 first-round pick was averaging just 5.1 and 3.7 rebounds in 12 contests this season with the Nets, but he should have an opportunity to play extensive minutes in Houston given the lack of quality center options in Houston. Faried has displayed the ability to put up double-double production when given meaningful playing time in the past, so he could warrant a look in deeper formats where available.