Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Will try to go Sunday
Faried (hip) will try to play in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Faried is still dealing with a sore hip, however he will soreness in his hip, but he will give it a go Sunday. Since joining the Rockets, Faried is averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over 27.9 minutes, and barring any setbacks, he should see a similar role Sunday.
